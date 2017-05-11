My Little Paris brings joie de vivre to Fort Qu’Appelle

By Samantha Magee -
Kathryn Banbury is looking forward to opening My Little Paris on May 19. The shop is located at Banbury Plumbing’s address, 842 Broadway Street. Photo by Samantha Magee

If it’s not pretty and feminine, Kathryn Banbury doesn’t want it in her store. Banbury, an enthusiast of all things ruffled and floral, is opening a small boutique-style store that strives to bring a sprinkle of French class to Fort Qu’Appelle. She’s calling her shop, located in the same building as Banbury Plumbing, My Little Paris — and it’s exactly that. Filled with French-inspired items and furniture that Banbury hand selects herself. “I decided I would only put things in the store that I liked; like perfumes, lotions, purses, jewelry, hats, china, linen and vintage furniture.” Banbury does the bookkeeping…

