My Little Paris brings joie de vivre to Fort Qu’Appelle

If it’s not pretty and feminine, Kathryn Banbury doesn’t want it in her store. Banbury, an enthusiast of all things ruffled and floral, is opening a small boutique-style store that strives to bring a sprinkle of French class to Fort Qu’Appelle. She’s calling her shop, located in the same building as Banbury Plumbing, My Little Paris — and it’s exactly that. Filled with French-inspired items and furniture that Banbury hand selects herself. “I decided I would only put things in the store that I liked; like perfumes, lotions, purses, jewelry, hats, china, linen and vintage furniture.” Banbury does the bookkeeping…