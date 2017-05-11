Parents sing praises of midwives at All Nations’

Merriam Webster’s dictionary defines a midwife as someone who “assists women in childbirth” but to the women who have used their services at All Nations’ Healing Hospital, they are so much more. The definition implies that midwives assist only with the actual birth, when in fact, midwives begin care at the prenatal stage, and are a wealth of information and comfort to expecting parents throughout the stages. Jessica Dieter gave birth to her second child, Leilani Kitchemonia, 18 months ago. She waited six years before getting pregnant again because her first child’s birth at a large hospital in Regina “traumatized”…