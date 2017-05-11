Youths pitch in and help with large-scale artwork

By Samantha Magee -
Josh Goff was finishing up the mural commissioned by the File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council on May 5. The mural can be seen on the Treaty Four Governance Building. Photo by Samantha Magee

The Treaty Four Governance Centre just got a little more colourful. File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council commissioned a mural to be painted on the outside of their building. Josh Goff, a tattoo artist and muralist based in Regina, has done large-scale commissioned pieces for other organizations and companies before but told the Fort Times this one was exceptional. He said when young people came out to do their part on May 2, it made it “that much more special.” The File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council teamed up with the Sask Cultural Exchange and the Saskatchewan Arts Board. Allison Whiteman, community…

