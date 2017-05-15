A man is dead after incurring fatal injuries at the Country Squire Inn

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter A man died after a violent fight broke out at the Country Squire Inn on Saturday night. According to RCMP, police responded at 11 p.m. to find a 27-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. The Fort Times asked what kind of injuries they were but RCMP spokesperson Mandy Maier would not say. Major Crime Unit South is investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for later today, May 15. “The male was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The adult male later succumbed to his injuries,” read the release. The man’s family has been notified but police…