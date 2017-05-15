RCMP investigating death of 27-year old in Fort Qu’Appelle

RCMP are investigating the death of a man in Fort Qu'Appelle following a disturbance outside a local business. On May 13th, 2017 at approximately 11:00 p.m. Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP, with the assistance of File Hills First Nations Police Service, attended to a disturbance call outside a business on the 500 block of Hudson Avenue in Fort Qu'Appelle. Upon arrival, police located a 27-year-old adult male with serious injuries. The male was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The adult male later succumbed to his injuries. Major Crime Unit South are currently investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for later today in Regina. Next of kin…