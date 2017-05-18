Beating victim leaves young family

Two young children are now fatherless after a young man died from injuries sustained during a violent fight that broke out in the vicinity of the Country Squire Inn on May 13. Police responded at 11 p.m. to find a 27-year-old man, Lucas Lerat, suffering from serious injuries. The Fort Times asked what injuries Lerat suffered but RCMP spokesperson Mandy Maier would not say. RCMP released the man’s name on May 16, after family members identified the man to CTV news the day before. Lucas Alexander Keith Lerat, father of a young son and daughter, was from Ochapowace First Nation.…