Council considering alternative solution for Sioux Avenue

The road serving Fort Qu’Appelle’s hospital has been considered less than perfect and council has been looking at fixing it and paving it properly for some time. Sioux Avenue is in a flood zone, and just this spring an ice jam on Mission Lake caused the creek to swell up and spill onto the road. Council wants to make sure when they do decided to fix the road that it’s done right. On May 11, a representative from an engineering company gave a presentation to council about the unconventional way his engineering company tackles such challenges. Donald Sutherland works for…