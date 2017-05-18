Pasqua boxer takes silver at national championships

It was a hard fought match but a Bert Fox High School boxer returned home from Quebec recently with a silver medal in hand.

Thomas Gordon, 14, of Pasqua First Nation, did well at the Canadian National Championships, beating last year’s champion, Loukeins Mallette, by unanimous decision on April 26.

Riding that high from his first win, Gordon moved onto the next round to defeat Josh Lauriente from British Columbia, also by unanimous decision.

He lost against Kyle Oliver of Alberta in the finals but came away with a silver medal in his weight and class category.

“He made me extremely proud,” said boxing coach Wesley Sunshine.

For being so young, Gordon has already fought in almost 40 matches.

“He’s been in that situation before and that’s why we travel like we do and compete at high-end tournaments…That way it’s just another day in the office.”

Gordon also did well at the Buckskin Gloves Tournament in Idaho in March.

“He was awarded Best Bout of the Night and best Junior Boxer... I hope that he sticks it out in boxing and moves onto those golden aspirations that he has. He can do it,” said Sunshine.

Gordon has big goals, first to become a member of Team Saskatchewan and eventually to box for Team Canada in the 2020 Olympics.

Sunshine runs Sunshine Boxing and trains in the Chief Paskwa Education Centre school gym.

Sunshine retired in 1991, at the time he was the defending lightweight champion in Canada and is a former member of the Canadian National Boxing team. He has been coaching since the age of 16 and has coached 11 national champions. Sunshine Boxing was founded 16 years ago.

Sunshine and Gordon head to South Dakota May 27.

“We are pretty much on the road every weekend since Christmas, that’s what we have to do to keep guys like Thomas focused and ready to do what they have to do.”