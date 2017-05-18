Regina, File Hills sign protocol

By Samantha Magee -
Regina Mayor Michael Fougere and Tribal Chief Edmund Bellegarde signed the protocol on May 10, committing to opening up the lines of dialogue between the two parties and fostering a culture of partnership. Photo submitted

The Chief of File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council has signed a new protocol agreement between the council, representing Treaty 4 Territory, and the City of Regina. It’s called the Protocol of Recognition, Partnership and Respect. Mayor Michael Fougere and Chief Edmund Bellegarde signed the document in Regina on May 10. A similar protocol has been in place since 2007 but it needed some updating. The protocol is an eight-page document that is “not legally binding” but formalizes a partnership in which both parties strive to improve the lines of communication and work together when possible. The document says that the…

