Regina, File Hills sign protocol

The Chief of File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council has signed a new protocol agreement between the council, representing Treaty 4 Territory, and the City of Regina. It’s called the Protocol of Recognition, Partnership and Respect. Mayor Michael Fougere and Chief Edmund Bellegarde signed the document in Regina on May 10. A similar protocol has been in place since 2007 but it needed some updating. The protocol is an eight-page document that is “not legally binding” but formalizes a partnership in which both parties strive to improve the lines of communication and work together when possible. The document says that the…