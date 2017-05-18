Student crowned Miss Teenage Southeastern Sask.

Kai-La Petit was delighted to find out she had won a crown in her first ever pageant. Petit, 17, is Miss Teenage Southeastern Saskatchewan. She was crowned on April 9 in Saskatoon, competing against eight other girls in the Miss Teenage Saskatchewan pageant. Petit said seeing last year’s winner crowned made her want to enter. “It was really fun. All of the girl’s were really nice.” Petit said her favourite part was doing the interviews on stage. “I wanted to raise awareness about the (prevalence) of sexual assault. I just wanted to talk about my experience, I wanted to open…