Track team gaining popularity at Bert Fox

Coach Shane Morrow is breathing new life into the Track and Field team at Bert Fox Community High School.

The Fort Times caught up with Morrow, who also coaches volleyball, at a 3,000-metre distance race held May 11.

“There are 52 kids on the track team now in grades 7 to 12. This is my third year doing this and when I first signed up only 10 kids from Bert Fox went to our zone meet and now we’re taking all 52.”

Morrow was inspired to make track more popular when a student, Neil Croucamp, moved to Fort Qu’Appelle from South Africa and expressed his interest and ability in the sport.

“I told him worst-case scenario, I would just coach him but I set out to get more students and I walked the halls, made small presentations in classrooms and talked it up.”

The season runs from April 3 until the provincial competition, which is in Saskatoon this year on June 2 and 3. “We practice three days a week.”

The Bert Fox Bisons will also compete May 18 at Douglas Park in Regina.

“There will be everything from the 3,000-metre because we’re doing that now. There will be hurdles, 100- and 200-metre dash, discus, shot put, it’s a full day.”

The top five from last week’s race, in their respective categories, will advance to the District meet on May 23.

The Bert Fox finishers from the May 11 race, are as follows: Yanabah Whitehorse, first in bantam girls; Talia Cook, first in midget girls; Tylure Brazeau, first in junior boys; Alec Guggenmos, second in junior boys and Taylor Butz placed fourth.

Kaleigh Starblanket placed second and Bree Scott placed third in the senior girls category. Laine Radwell placed second and Brandon Schiebelbein placed fourth in senior boys.

It was the first time the track team competed wearing their new Bisons jerseys, which were donated by Hammond Realty.

Morrow said the school did not receive the money they were anticipating in the budget and so he searched for a sponsor to ensure the students would have jerseys reflecting Bert Fox’s new mascot at meets and competitions.

Last year Bert Fox updated their branding and put in place a new mascot, a Bison, and mandated all sports teams change their name to reflect that.