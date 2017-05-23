Details trickle out on grant reductions

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The Town of Fort Qu’Appelle finally received some formal direction regarding the provincial government’s decision to withhold grants in lieu payments coming from SaskPower and SaskEnergy. The Town of Fort Qu'Appelle was expecting $54,692 from Sask Energy, which they will no longer have access to. As for the SaskPower municipal surcharge of $126, 725 that has been guaranteed for 2017-18, with no word on if it will be retained for the next fiscal year. As for the town's portion of the rural revenue sharing, its payments have been reduced from $468,728 to $433,200 this…