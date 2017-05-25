African Watoto choir spreads joy and light

Children from African countries have endured hardships most Canadians cannot fathom and yet a small group is touring the country praising God and singing about their blessings. They are the Watoto Children’s Choir and their hope, faith and resiliency is astounding. The group was in Fort Qu’Appelle on May 16 performing at the Valley Alliance Church. The choir is part of a Christian mission organization that selects new children every year to tour around the world spreading the gospel and sharing their stories about God’s love. “I am excited to be a part of the Signs and Wonders tour. I…