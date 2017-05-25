Firefighters busy over long weekend

By Samantha Magee -
A vehicle driving through Lebret caught fire on May 21 and required assistance from the Fort Qu’Appelle Fire Department. Submitted photo

The Fort Qu’Appelle Volunteer Fire Department was busy over the May long weekend. Firefighters assisted with a STARS landing where the air ambulance needed to make an inter-hospital transfer for a patient on Friday, May 19. Saturday was quiet but on Sunday there were four emergency calls. The first was to a single motor vehicle accident on Highway 10 around 5:15 a.m. that saw the driver sent to hospital to be treated for injuries. There was a second accident on Pasqua First Nation at 9 p.m. but Fire Chief David Sabirsh couldn’t provide any more details. There was a grass…

