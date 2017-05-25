Firefighters busy over long weekend

The Fort Qu’Appelle Volunteer Fire Department was busy over the May long weekend. Firefighters assisted with a STARS landing where the air ambulance needed to make an inter-hospital transfer for a patient on Friday, May 19. Saturday was quiet but on Sunday there were four emergency calls. The first was to a single motor vehicle accident on Highway 10 around 5:15 a.m. that saw the driver sent to hospital to be treated for injuries. There was a second accident on Pasqua First Nation at 9 p.m. but Fire Chief David Sabirsh couldn’t provide any more details. There was a grass…