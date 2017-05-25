Fort player wins local disc golf tournament

By Darcy Gross Grasslands News The sport of disc golf is catching on in the Qu’Appelle valley, with a couple of tournaments taking part on the Victoria Day weekend. On May 20, players took on the challenging Fort Qu’Appelle course, and on the following day players lined up for another tournament at Katepwa. Jack Talsma had the benefit of some local knowledge as the Fort Qu’Appelle resident won on his home course, with Duncan Holness of Percival coming in second in a field of 16 disc golfers. Holness finished second in Katepwa as well, with Jason Kienle of Kuroki claiming…