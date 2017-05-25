Fort player wins local disc golf tournament

By Grasslands News Group -
Fort Qu’Appelle’s Jack Talsma shows off the form that led to his victory in the Fort Qu’Appelle Disc Golf Tournament on May 20. Talsma beat 15 other hopefuls to claim victory.

By Darcy Gross Grasslands News The sport of disc golf is catching on in the Qu’Appelle valley, with a couple of tournaments taking part on the Victoria Day weekend. On May 20, players took on the challenging Fort Qu’Appelle course, and on the following day players lined up for another tournament at Katepwa. Jack Talsma had the benefit of some local knowledge as the Fort Qu’Appelle resident won on his home course, with Duncan Holness of Percival coming in second in a field of 16 disc golfers. Holness finished second in Katepwa as well, with Jason Kienle of Kuroki claiming…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR