May 25, 2017

Inside this paper - School expands garden with small orchard - Firefighters busy over long weekend - Town may help condo with sidewalk repairs - People's stories honoured at new Canadian History Hall in Ottawa - Celebrate Confederation at the Motherwell - Water Advisory Board needs to offer solutions - Canada must keep standards for wheat - Latest Census of Agriculture shows changes on the land - African Watoto choir spreads joy and light - Young scientists visit Fort fish hatchery - Defending champ repeats at Echo Lake Road Race - Fort player wins local disc golf tournament - Walk…