School expands garden with small orchard

The students of Fort Qu’Appelle Elementary Community School have been composting all year in anticipation of the start of gardening season. Last year was the school’s first year growing a small vegetable garden and this year they wanted to continue with the project and make it even bigger. On May 18 staff, students and community volunteers installed some new garden beds and filled them with the nutrient-rich soil from their composting. “We are so excited to add five new beds to the one we put in last year,” said principal Julie Sedo. “Bert Fox Community High School teachers Daryl Hamilton…