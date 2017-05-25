Town offers to help condo with sidewalk repairs

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The following are briefs from the Town of Fort Qu’Appelle’s regular meeting held May 11. Sidewalk repairs The Blue Bill Bay Condominium association has asked the Town of Fort Qu’Appelle to repair the sidewalk on their property. The letter, from condo president Charles Ward, explained that there are two spots that are particularly bad. “In those two locations the sidewalk has dropped approximately four to six inches making that area quite treacherous. It is requested that these be put on the agenda for repairs as soon as possible.” Chief administrative officer Gail…