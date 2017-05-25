Young scientists from all over Canada visit fish hatchery

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Young scientists from all over Canada enjoyed a tour of the Fort Qu’Appelle Fish Culture Station last week as part of their experience competing in a national science fair. Five hundred students came from all over Canada to Regina from May 14 to 20 in the 56th edition of the Canada-Wide Science Fair. The students are in grades 7 to 12 and have earned their place at the prestigious science fair by studying issues such as energy, environment, health, science and technology. The Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada funds…