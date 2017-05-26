Man charged with murder of Lucas Lerat to appear in Fort Qu’Appelle court Monday

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Police have arrested and charged a Fort Qu’Appelle man with Lucas Lerat’s murder. On May 25, at 3 p.m. members of RCMP Major Crime Unit South arrested Patrick Tuckanow, 26, and charged him with second-degree murder. Tuckanow made his first court appearance in Regina on Friday, May 26. His matters have been moved to Fort Qu’Appelle court and he will appear on Monday, May 29. The Fort Times asked RCMP media communications for an update on Lerat’s autopsy, which was performed on May 15, but was told none was available. Lerat, 27, died as…