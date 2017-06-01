Balcarres School graduates walk the stage

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Graduating high school is an important milestone for Canadian youth, signifying another step towards independence and maturity through their academic success. Twenty Grade 12 students experienced this pride along with their families, as they participated in their graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 27 at Balcarres Community School. Despite receiving their diplomas, they still have another month of school to wrap up. “It’s a strange feeling when you realize you will no longer be able to see your closest friends everyday,” said Connor Baber, the salutatorian. “There’s only one month left of walking…