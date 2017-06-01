Bert Fox sending seven athletes to provincials

The Bert Fox Bison Track and Field Team did well at the zone meet on May 18 and at the district meet on May 26, and Coach Shane Morrow is proud of how his athletes placed.

May 18th results

Tylure Brazeau was first overall in junior boys (and four other first place finishes in other events); Elyse Allard was first overall in bantam girls (three other first place finishes in other events and one second place finish); Sistene Yuzicappi placed second overall in pee wee girls (three first place finishes); and Niel Croucamp placed second overall in Senior Boys (three first place finishes).

The following athletes qualified in all four of their events: Elyse Allard, Avriel Banks, Tylure Brazeau, Tally Covlin, Lisa Croucamp, Alec Guggenmos, Hailey Kolody, Shay Poitras, Brandon Schiebelbein, Mathew Schill, Breanna Scott and Addison Segouin.

“We also had three relay teams take first place: bantam girls 4x100, midget girls 4x100, senior boys 4x400,” said Morrow.

Overall the team had 27 first-place finishes, 26 second-place, 23 third- place, 21 fourth-place finishes, and 16 fifth-place finishes. The top five in each event qualified to attend the district meet on May 26 in Regina.

“There were more than 200 athletes at the zone meet with Bert Fox having 45 out of 52 athletes qualify to participate at the district meet. That is the biggest team Bert Fox has ever taken to the district meet. The top two in each event at districts move to provincials,” said Morrow who was hoping to have at least six athletes move onto provincials.

Morrow and his team accomplished that goal on May 26 and seven athletes are moving on to provincials in Saskatoon on June 2 and 3.

Those athletes are: Talisa Cook (3,000m), Laine Radwell (3,000m), Tylure Brazeau (400, 800, 3000, and 4x400 relay), Mathew Schill (Discus), Niel Croucamp (Javelin, and Discus), Lisa Croucamp (Discus), Kaitlyn Howden (High Jump).

“These athletes all had to finish in the top two in their events to advance. We also had two aggregate medal winners at the district meet Tylure Brazeau and Elyse Allard.

“Aggregate medals are awarded to the top athlete in each age category based on points. These are the first district aggregate medals we have won while I have been coaching,” said Morrow.

While Elyse Allard is an aggregate medal winner she does not qualify to move onto provincials due to an age restriction. The Grade 8 student will be eligible next year.