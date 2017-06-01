Confronting Canada’s true history important to reconciliation

“You can’t handle the truth.” That line is more than just a popular quote from the 1992 legal drama, A Few Good Men. For many Canadians learning about our history, the whole truth — including colonization, forced assimilation and the systemic racism of Canada’s indigenous people, is tough to stomach. That was evident as First Nations students from Bert Fox Community School’s adult class led a Kairos Blanket Exercise at the Fort Qu’Appelle courthouse on May 24. “When people say, ‘Well what are we going to do about (our history) well I think the first step is to weep,” said…