Fort Lions Club wins one of five provincial service awards

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The Fort Lions Club is one of five recipients of the 2017 Premier's Service Club Awards. Dwight McNaughton, a long-time volunteer, said he found out about their win on May 28 and is looking forward to the awards ceremony. “We were certainly surprised to hear that. Myself and the other members are excited,” he told the Fort Times. No date has yet been set for the ceremony, said a communications officer for Intergovernmental Affairs, the award’s issuing branch. The Fort Lions were nominated by an external group and then sent in letters…