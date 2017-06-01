Fort striker wins gold with Regina volleyball club

The Aftershocks won gold in the under 15U Canada Volleyball Championship held in Regina on May 22. Elyse Allard, the only Fort Qu’Appelle player on the team, said she was happy to have contributed to the win.

Allard, 13, is a student at Bert Fox Community High School. She has been playing volleyball for three years and decided to join the 14 and under club team The Aftershocks, because she wanted to continue playing after the school season was over.

“The school season is at the beginning of the year and club starts after Christmas. It was great joining with them because you get to meet so many new people and there are girls on the team from all around. It’s a really good experience,” she said.

The Aftershocks are part of the Queen City Volleyball Club.

Allard is a middle attacker and said winning gold in the team’s division and tier didn’t come easy.

“We beat a team from Winnipeg. We had a rough start to the tournament but on the final day we came back and won all of our games which put us first in our tier,” said Allard.

“My dad came for the final game to watch, he was excited. He was in Saskatoon with my brother who had just won gold in his hockey tournament.”

Justin Allard concurs. “I’m a proud papa.”

Now that the volleyball season is over, Allard is staying active with the Bert Fox Bison Track and Field Team.