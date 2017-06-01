June 2, 2017

Inside this paper - MP Scheer wins party leadership by thin margin - Suspect charged in Lerat murder - Confronting Canada's true history important to reconciliation - Thank a paramedic - Marked for life, drunk driver jailed for one year - Scheer good for rural Sask. - Another public meeting on campground use - Fort striker wins gold with Regina volleyball club - Bert Fox sending seven athletes to provincials - Balcarres grads recall memories, prepare for future - Balcarres student at National Science Fair - Library board meeting with municipalities