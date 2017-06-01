MP Scheer wins party leadership by thin margin

The Conservative Party of Canada has elected its new leader, Regina-Qu’Appelle MP Andrew Scheer. Scheer, 38, secured his narrow victory after 13 rounds of voting, defeating front-runner Maxime Bernier 50.95 to 49.05 at the leadership convention on May 27. The Fort Times has made several attempts to contact Scheer for an interview, but there was no response by press time. The last time the Fort Times was able to successfully reach Scheer for comment was in July of 2016. Scheer, who has been referred to as “Harper with a smile” was first elected in 2004. He was elected speaker of…