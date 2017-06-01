RM holds third public meeting on campground issue

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Because of insufficient notice the Rural Municipality of North Qu’Appelle was obligated to hold another public hearing before amending its zoning bylaw to allow a campground on agricultural land as a discretionary use. This marks the third public hearing held on the matter. The first was held last year and attended by about a dozen ratepayers who objected to the change. The meeting had to be re-done because RM council changed significantly after a municipal election. The second hearing held in March was attended by four ratepayers who objected to the change,…