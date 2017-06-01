Suspect charged in Lerat murder

Police have arrested and charged an Okanese First Nation man with Lucas Lerat’s murder. On May 25 at 3 p.m. members of RCMP Major Crime Unit South arrested Patrick Tuckanow, 26, and charged him with second-degree murder. RCMP communications would not say where or how he was arrested. Tuckanow appeared in Fort Qu’Appelle court Monday, May 29 in the prisoner’s box. The Crown opposed his release and said if Tuckanow were interested in applying for bail he would have to apply to the Court of Queen’s Bench. Tuckanow told Judge Kevin Lang he did not yet have a lawyer. His…