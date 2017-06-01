Thank a paramedic

Paramedics are the first medical personnel on the scene; the job is fast-paced and there is certainly intense pressure when someone’s life is on the line. To honour the women and men who provide these emergency medical services, May 28 to June 3 is Paramedic Services Week in Canada. In Fort Qu’Appelle, Valley Ambulance provides this care. Valley Ambulance is owned by Sally Graefer and her brother, Alex Wuschenny, and operates independently from the health region. Graefer told the Fort Times that her staff comprises highly trained professionals. “They are from this community, nearby communities, they may be your neighbour.…