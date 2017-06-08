After 100 years, parish urged to keep St. John’s alive

It was a sunny summer Sunday as about 50 people filled the pews of St. John’s Roman Catholic Church in Balcarres, attending a memorial mass. The special June 4 mass was held to coincide with the church’s 100th anniversary and to remember past parishioners. St. John’s was built in 1917 and has undergone many changes since then. Rick Englot, a treasurer for the church executive, has been attending St. John’s since 1970. “I’ve been doing the collection for 42 years, I started with a two-year term,” Englot says with a laugh. Englot’s parents are buried at the church’s cemetery a…