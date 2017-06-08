Fort council applies for grant to resurface tennis courts

The following are briefs from the Town of Fort Qu’Appelle’s bi-monthly council meeting held on May 25. Coun. Lee Finishen was absent. Pickleball grant Council agreed to apply for a grant on behalf of the pickle ball club to re-surface the pickleball/tennis courts. “There’s no reason not do this, the grant is for $25,000 so it would be 100 per cent paid,” said Coun. Brian Casper. Chief Administrative Officer Gail Sloan said there was no limit to how many times the town could apply for the same grant. Audit Auditors were speaking with town councillors for almost three hours behind…