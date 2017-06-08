Lipton graduates make family, community proud

Despite having only nine Grade 12 graduates receiving their diplomas at Lipton School on June 2, the gymnasium was packed full of friends, family and community members. The master of ceremonies, Amanda Dixon, has taught the students since Grade 9. “While some of you may have tested me at times, and really tested the substitutes, I am so happy to see the men and women you have become, and wow you all look great tonight,” said Dixon. The graduating class of 2017 comprises: Sierra Elliott, Austin Focht, Codi Harris, Sara Healey, Haylie Huber, Zachary Nakonechny, Jessi Racette, Dakota Fisher, Janessa…