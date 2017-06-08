Misinterpreted Sask Alert causes headache for town

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Too much potassium was added at a Fort Qu’Appelle water treatment plant last week, prompting Chief Administrative Officer Gail Sloan to issue a Sask Alert to let residents know that those with allergies may want to find an alternate source of drinking water that day. That alert was misinterpreted by some and produced misleading information from news outlets CTV and Global Regina and Calgary Metro News, who all reported there was “a precautionary drinking water advisory was in effect.” “Staff were working on one of the wells and manually increased the potassium while they…