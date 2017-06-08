Mountie visits daycare

Six children sit around a plastic table colouring in pictures of RCMP officers, in red serge, mounted on horseback. When asked what they want to be when they grow up, most say RCMP officers. The staff joke that depending on the visitor’s profession, their answers vary by the day. On May 31, Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP Const. Adam Schriver visited Kapachee Training Centre. The daycare has been inviting people from different jobs to the centre for a couple of weeks to inspire the children. Schriver, 34, kneels on the floor; the children sit “criss-cross applesauce” in a circle around him. He…