RM denies service agreement change, other briefs

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter The following are briefs from the Rural Municipality of North Qu’Appelle’s regular council meeting held on May 24. Coun. Garnet Spanier was absent. Tent caterpillars Administrator Marcy Johnson told councillors she has gotten a few phone calls from ratepayers asking if the Rural Municipality was going to be taking any action to combat the spread of tent caterpillars. “I’ve just been telling them to spray soap and water, residents do have to fend for themselves,” she said. “But they are bad. Walking the golf course, we could actually hear them chewing the leaves.”…