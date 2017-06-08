Track star shines at provincials

By Samantha Magee

Fort Times Reporter

Seven Bert Fox Bisons Track and Field athletes competed in provincials at Griffith Stadium in Saskatoon on June 2 and 3.

Niel Croucamp was the standout athlete, and earned a silver medal in senior boys shot put. He also placed sixth in discus and 13th in javelin.

Lisa Croucamp placed ninth in midget girls discus.

Tylure Brazeau finished 10th in the 3,000 m race, 20th in the 400 m, 23rd in the 800 m and was part of the Qu’Appelle Valley District Association 4x400 m relay that finished 10th in the junior boys category.

Kaitlyn Howden competed in senior girls high jump and finished 11th. Mathew Schill competed in junior boys discus and finished 16th. Laine Radwell competed in the senior boys 3,000 m race and finished 22nd. Talisa Cook competed in the midget girls 3,000 m race and finished 23rd.

“For Niel and Laine this was the last time they will compete as a member of Bert Fox,” said coach Shane Morrow. “We are very proud of the way all seven of these athletes represented Bert Fox at the highest level of high school athletics in this province among 1,500 other athletes.”

