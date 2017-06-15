First Nations leaders take students on Treaty Walk

A troop of about 50 students and teachers made its way through Fort Qu’Appelle on June 13, participating in a Treaty Walk. The walk was lead by Bert Fox Community High School's Adult 12 class, oski-pimohtahtamwak otayisiniwiwaw (translated from Nehiyawak meaning they are into their new journey to knowledge). This name was given to the students by Kete-ayah Alma Poitras of Peepeekisis First Nation. The visiting students were from Weyburn and Regina. The class, taught by Sheena Koops, uses First Nations' knowledge and worldview to enhance curriculum. Through leadership of the Kairos Blanket Exercises, anti-racism workshops, Truth and Reconciliation seminars…