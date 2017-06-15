Fort preparing for Soccer Fest

By Samantha Magee

Fort Times Reporter

The Qu’Appelle Valley Soccer Association is hosting its annual tournament in Fort Qu’Appelle — Soccer Fest.

The association comprises Raymore, Southey, Cupar, Kelliher, Balcarres, Lemberg, Fort Qu’Appelle and Indian Head, said Cory Cochrane, the district co-ordinator.

There are teams for children six or younger, eight or younger, 10 or younger, 12 or younger, teenagers 16 or younger, and 18 and younger.

“More than 700 athletes will be coming to Fort Qu’Appelle for this,” said Cochrane. “For the older teams it’s a tournament but for those 10 and younger it’s more of a jamboree.”

The soccer season with the club is only six weeks long and this is the weekend things wrap up with the association.

The action gets started at the soccer fields behind the Bert Fox Community High school June 23 at 5:30 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 24.

Cochrane encouraged Fort Qu’Appelle residents to come out and support the local soccer players that weekend.