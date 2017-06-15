Fort RCMP assaulted at two consecutive calls

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter It was a tough night for two RCMP constables, as they were assaulted at two different calls, consecutively. Kiley Sevenwaters, 26, of Pasqua First Nation, appeared in the prisoner’s dock in Fort Qu’Appelle court on June 12 on charges that she assaulted a police officer who was engaged in the execution of their duty, kicking Const. Dorris Peter in the head on the night of June 11. Peter’s injuries required her to seek medical treatment in hospital. Crown attorney Connie Hottinger has reserved election but was opposed to Sevenwaters’ release. Sevenwaters has applied for…