Judge scolds abusive husband, warns victim about violence

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter After assaulting his common-law wife on Broadway Street, a Fort Qu’Appelle man will spend the next 2 ½ months in jail. Clifford Goodwilll, 53, of Standing Buffalo First Nation, pleaded guilty to punching the woman in the face on Nov. 30, failing to appear for court and to breaching his probation by having contact with the victim by being at her residence on May 2, 2017. “He does have a considerable criminal record with prior violence on it,” said Crown attorney Connie Hottinger. “He has already received seven months in jail in 2011…