Lipton’s spirit rejuvenated after Hometown Tour

By Samantha Magee -
A little girl looks at the signs hung up at the community hall to welcome the CTV crew to the Village of Lipton on June 5. Lipton will be featured on the Hometown Tour segment airing June 21. For more photos, see page 3. Photo by Samantha Magee

The Village of Lipton was the place to be if you wanted to get your face on the six o’clock news. CTV News spent the morning and afternoon there filming CTV’s Hometown Tour. Lipton was one of two communities selected by CTV Regina to be profiled this year. Gray was also selected. The Village of Lipton is indeed a small town, population 380, according to Mayor Ron Tomolak, who moved to the village from Esterhazy in 1990. When CTV vans rolled up on June 5 to the community hall, dozens of children were waving, shouting and holding up signs that…

