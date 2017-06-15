Standing Buffalo teams hoist banners

Win gold and silver in lacrosse

Standing Buffalo Fighting Sioux lacrosse teams competed in the Lax to the Max Tournament in Medicine Hat last weekend. Standing Buffalo entered teams in the novice, peewee and midget divisions.

The peewee team finished out of the medals winning one of its four games. Peewee game all -tars were, Dreyven Isnana, Nolan Desnomie and Landon Redman.

The novice team went undefeated in round robin play, defeating Medicine Hat 6-2, Calgary Warriors 7-0, Regina Snipers 5-3. In the gold medal final, the novice team lost 7-6 to Moose Jaw, and received the silver banner. Novice all-stars included Taylum Sandy, Brayzon Eashappie and Xavian Washington.

The midget team defeated Calgary Knights 13-2, Calgary Sabrecats 6-3 and the Three Hills Bulldogs 6-3, before winning the gold banner by defeating Alberta Rockyview Rage 9-6 in final.

Midget tournament all-stars were Arron Greyeyes, Body Brown, Sandis laswisse and Brandon Yuzicappi.

All three Standing Buffalo teams play in the Queen City Minor Box Lacrosse League.