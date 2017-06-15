Two charged with armed robbery in Wolseley

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter Two people charged with armed robbery in Wolseley appeared in Fort Qu’Appelle Court on Monday, June 12. Daniel Ward, 30, and Cheryl Pasap, 32, both of Wolseley, are charged with robbing the Leland Hotel on June 1. Indian Head RCMP responded to the armed robbery call at 10:45 p.m. and were told a man wearing a mask entered the bar with a rifle, demanding cash. Ward is charged with using an imitation firearm to rob the bar/hotel of $7,500. Cheryl Pasap was later identified as a suspect and appeared as a co-accused. She…