Balcarres revs up for Classic Car Show

Integrated Care Centre News On June 5 Linda Bray came in to lead in a singalong morning with the residents. Several residents also climbed the bus for a tour. On June 6 games of OKO were enjoyed. In the afternoon bingo was enjoyed. Straight-line winners were Debbie Bayerley (two), Lorraine Hanowski, Cecil Emmerson and Mike Piasta. Margaret O’Kell won the two-line game. Kevin Emmerson, who was visiting his father Cecil, won the picture frame game as well as the blackout game. Hilary McKay, who was visiting, won the blackout game. Beanbag toss games were played June 7. In the afternoon…