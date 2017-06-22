Da Little Chef serves Filipino fare

It was a novel sight to see a new Fort Qu’Appelle restaurant bustling with new patrons on it grand opening day. Da Little Chef, which specializes in Filipino cuisine but also offers Canadian dishes, opened on June 14 with a lunch buffet and welcomed scores of patrons throughout the day. Chef Jerwin Ambiong said it was exciting but a tad overwhelming. “It was really busy, we didn’t expect that,” said Ambiong, who admitted perhaps they were under-staffed, as he was not expecting so many people. Ambibong chose to do a buffet to reduce wait times. “We could not have done…