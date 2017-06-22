Drunk driver pleads guilty

By Samantha Magee Fort Times Reporter After driving drunk, without a licence, in a car with no windshield, a Pasqua First Nations man then assaulted police as they were arresting him. Matthew Thorn, 28, of Pasqua First Nation pleaded guilty to driving while impaired with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit and resisting arrest. Thorn also pleaded guilty, in Fort Qu’Appelle court on June 16, to driving without a windshield and without a valid driver’s licence. Two counts of assaulting police officers were stayed, as was the lesser charge of driving while impaired. Crown attorney David Zeggelaar…