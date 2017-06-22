Events co-ordinator settling into new job

The long discussed events co-ordinator position has been filled. Anne Olafson is the Fort Qu’Appelle and area’s first events co-ordinator, responsible for offering support to organizers of existing festivals and for developing tourism by establishing new ones. It’s a lot of pressure to been tasked with the responsibility to boost tourism in a measurable way but Olafson, 33, is optimistic and taking one day at a time as she begins to settle into her new part-time role that began June 6. The Fort Times caught up with her at the Visitor’s Centre, where she works. She also works out of…