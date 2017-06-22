Grads get ready to embark on grand adventure

And so the adventure begins. That was the graduating class of 2017’s theme, a fitting one as graduation can certainly be the catalyst for change. Laine Radwell and Katie Boucher, who shared the title of valedictorian this year, are certainly facing adventures of their own. Radwell will head to University of Saskatchewan to study animal biology and eventually wants to become a genetic engineer. Boucher is enrolled at the University of Regina and eventually wants to become a lawyer. The valedictorians began by thanking parents and teachers for helping them reach this milestone. “We also have to thank the community…