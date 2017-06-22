Heritage Day in Lipton

Lipton School celebrate 100 years Lipton School is celebrating 100 years of learning. To mark the occasion, staff and students participated in a Heritage Day. “Every year we do some sort of spring activity day but this year the theme is 100 years,” said principal Sara Geisler, as she walked past a display case filled with artifacts such as awards, bulletins and black and white pictures. The activities were researched by students to mimic games children would have played 100 years ago such as potato sack races, long jump, bean bag toss and calf roping. “It’s just a fun day…